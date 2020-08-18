Brief respite for Parents: Schools allow digi classes

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Blocking of access to online classes for their children in July due to non-payment of fees had been a major worry for parents. In August, however, their children could log into online classes. Parents see this as a temporary relief as they say they keep getting messages reminding them to pay the fees and they are not sure how long the access will continue to be given.

A parent from a private school in Shanthinagar told TNIE that his child was denied access to online classes from the start, forcing them to take the matter up with the Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The school insisted that they pay the term fees during that period, he said.

Weeks later, the parent said that his child was able to access the online class. It is said that this was possible due to the intervention of the Block Education Officer. But there is still uncertainty as to how long this will be possible as the parent received another message about fees from the school authorities.

A parent from a chain of schools said that after two weeks of classes in July, they got a note that fees were due and access to online classes was cut off. But this month their child was given access.

If parents cite job loss or salary cut as reason for their inability to pay the fees, the school would not consider a fee reduction unless proof was given, parents say.The administrators of both schools did not respond to emails from TNIE.

Euroschool denies hiking fees

The Euroschool administration has denied hiking fees for the new academic year. “We emphatically place on record that the school has not increased its fee this year in order to support parents during these tough times of Covid-19,” it said.

Denied access to fee payment portal, students irked

Final-year MBA students of a private college affiliated to Bengaluru North University have alleged that the portal for the payment of exam fees was frozen after students failed to pay the final semester fees. The deadline to pay the fees, without fine, is August 18, and with fine, till August 20. Students, however, are in a fix as their final exams are to be completed by September. “I haven’t paid my semester fees. While the portal was supposed to be open today (Monday), I could not access it when I tried today. College principal Vijya B, denied that the link was inaccessible.”