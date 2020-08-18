STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Brief respite for Parents: Schools allow digi classes

Weeks later, the parent said that his child was able to access the online class.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, e-learning

Image for representation

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Blocking of access to online classes for their children in July due to non-payment of fees had been a major worry for parents. In August, however, their children could log into online classes. Parents see this as a temporary relief as they say they keep getting messages reminding them to pay the fees and they are not sure how long the access will continue to be given.

A parent from a private school in Shanthinagar told TNIE that his child was denied access to online classes from the start, forcing them to take the matter up with the Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The school insisted that they pay the term fees during that period, he said.

Weeks later, the parent said that his child was able to access the online class. It is said that this was possible due to the intervention of the Block Education Officer. But there is still uncertainty as to how long this will be possible as the parent received another message about fees from the school authorities.

A parent from a chain of schools said that after two weeks of classes in July, they got a note that fees were due and access to online classes was cut off. But this month their child was given access.

If parents cite job loss or salary cut as reason for their inability to pay the fees, the school would not  consider a fee reduction unless proof was given, parents say.The administrators of both schools did not respond to emails from TNIE.

Euroschool denies hiking fees
The Euroschool administration has denied hiking fees for the new academic year. “We emphatically place on record that the school has not increased its fee this year in order to support parents during these tough times of Covid-19,” it said.

Denied access to fee payment portal, students irked
Final-year MBA students of a private college affiliated to Bengaluru North University have alleged that the portal for the payment of exam fees was frozen after students failed to pay the final semester fees. The deadline to pay the fees, without fine, is August 18, and with fine, till August 20. Students, however, are in a fix as their final exams are to be completed by September. “I haven’t paid my semester fees. While the portal was supposed to be open today (Monday), I could not access it when I tried today. College principal Vijya B, denied that the link was inaccessible.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp