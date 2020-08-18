DK Shivakumar to discuss DJ Halli, other issues with Congress top brass

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar rushed to New Delhi on Monday morning after the party central leaders reportedly sought details about Congress leaders’ alleged involvement in violence and arson in Bengaluru last week. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal had recently spoken to Shivakumar and sought information about the arrest of Kalim Pasha, Congress corporator’s husband, by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

This being his first visit to the national capital after taking over as the state Congress chief, Shivakumar is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi and Venugopal among other senior leaders. He’s expected to discuss the DJ Halli riots, the SDPI factor in the coming local body polls, as also the appointment of office-bearers to KPCC. The flood situation in the State and the Covid-19 crisis are also likely to come up. Shivakumar whose name was announced as KPCC chief in March, officially took charge in July at a virtual event. Apart from the president and working presidents, KPCC still does not have office-bearers. “Shivakumar is expected to get the list approved from our leaders in Delhi,’’ a senior Congress leader said.

As the BJP “is blowing up” the DJ Halli riots into a political issue, the Congress insiders fear that the party may lose considerable ground in Pulakeshinagar. “In the 2018 elections, Congress lost because of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Congress candidate R V Devaraj lost by over 11,000 votes, which went to SDPI,’’ sources said.

Eshwar Khandre, one of the KPCC working presidents, said that due to lockdown and other reasons, Shivakumar could not visit Delhi earlier. “He will meet our leaders and brief them about the political developments in the State,” he said, so as to not make it look as if DKS has been summoned by the AICC.