JDS to petition BSY against changes to various Acts

On violence and arson in DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru, the former PM said inquiry must be conducted by a sitting High Court judge and innocent people should not be troubled.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS will continue to protest against amendments to the Land Reforms Act, AMPC Act and Industrial Disputes Act, and will hold protests across all districts while following the guidelines on Covid-19 safety, said party supremo H D Deve Gowda.

Speaking after holding a meeting with party leaders, including district unit presidents via video conference on Monday, he said the district units will submit a memorandum to their respective Deputy Commissioners. A memorandum will also be submitted to the Chief Minister.

The JDS has recently launched protests against the amendments, which the party termed as anti-people. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and other leaders attended the virtual meeting.

On violence and arson in DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru, the former PM said inquiry must be conducted by a sitting High Court judge and innocent people should not be troubled.

