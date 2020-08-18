STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Assembly session in September?

The Karnataka Assembly session is likely to be held for 10 days in the third week of September.

Published: 18th August 2020

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly session is likely to be held for 10 days in the third week of September. However, the final date will be decided in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.Article 174(1) of the constitution mandates that there should not be a gap of more than six months between sessions. As the last session was conducted in March 2020, it is obligatory for the state government to conduct it in September.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minster J C Madhuswamy said that there are many suggestions on the dates, but it will be decided in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.
There are various proposals before the state government on conducting the Assembly session in the midst of the pandemic, after taking all the recommended precautionary measures. One of the suggestions is to put a barricade between two seats. MLAs who are over 60 years of age and legislators with ailments will especially be taken care of. “The number of days is likely to be restricted from seven to 10 days,” he said.

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said that he is waiting to hear from the state government on conducting the session. When asked if they have plans to conduct the sessions outside Vidhana Soudha, Kageri said he will give a plan of action once the government decides on the date.

