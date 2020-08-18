Karnataka-CET results to be announced on August 20, counselling after NEET and JEE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of the common entrance test (CET) will be announced on 20th August, a record 19 days of the completion of the examination. Fees and seat matrix ratio for engineering courses will remain the same as in the previous year, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, said after a meeting with the COMED-K, Karnataka association of unaided private engineering colleges and representatives of minority professional educational institutions, on Monday.

There will be two types of fee structures. In one of the compositions, it has been decided to fix a fee of Rs 65,360 will be applied for CET students and Rs 1,43,748 for COMED-K students. In another composition, for CET students it would be Rs. 58,808 and Rs 2,01,960 for COMED-K students, In this government's share would be 45 per cent, COMED-K sharing would be 30 per cent and NRI's/Management quota would be given 25 per cent, he explained.

The counselling process will be done before the end of October, and students can take counseling from their respective places.

There will be two rounds of counseling . The management of the colleges should return the unfilled seats within the prescribed time. These will be given back to the colleges within 24 hours of duration, he clarified.CET counseling will be conducted after the NEET and JEE counseling, he mentioned.