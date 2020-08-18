Karnataka Covid toll crosses 4k-mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 fatalities in Karnataka crossed the 4K-mark on Monday with 115 deaths reported, taking the total toll to 4,062. Bengaluru has seen the maximum number of deaths, with 1,483 persons succumbing to the virus. The number of positive cases continue to hover in the 6,000-8,000 range, with Karnataka reporting 6,317 cases on Monday. Bengaluru contributed the maximum cases at 2,053 cases, followed by 597 in Mysuru, 397 in Shivamogga, 319 in Ballari and 268 in Udupi. The state tally now stands at 2.33 lakh cases. Of the 80,643 active cases, 695 patients are in the ICU. A total of 7,071 patients recovered, taking the discharges to 1.48 lakh.