Probe ordered after elderly COVID-19 patient under home isolation dies of hunger near Ballari

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: In a tragic incident, an elderly man who was under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 allegedly died of hunger. He was living alone as his family had shifted elsewhere after he tested positive.

The incident was reported in T Belagallu village, located near Ballari city. The deceased died on Tuesday and the Ballari district administration has ordered a probe into the incident. Authorities are also probing why the medical team did not attend on the dying patient.

Locals revealed that the old man was heard begging for food. For two days, he was given meals only once and he died of hunger. After villagers raised the issue with local authorities, the DC office and Health Department were alerted on the issue.

It is said that the 60-year-old patient had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 15 and his family members subsequently moved to different places in the village. Villagers alleged that the family hesitated to give food to the elderly patient and hours before dying, he was heard screaming for help.

"The patient was healthy when he tested positive. He wished to be in home isolation but his condition deteriorated from Monday. We are trying to check the call records of the patient to ascertain whether he had made any calls. We will also check with the family members on how this happened. The local ASHA workers will also be asked to join the inquiry as they have to keep an eye on houses where patients are under treatment," said a senior official from the Health Department, Ballari.

Officials said the patient had travelled to Kottur village for attending a function and tested positive after returning. The patient had one son and two daughters.