BJP misleading investigation into Bengaluru riots, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah launched an attack against the BJP government which, he alleged, was “trying to mislead the investigation into the Kaval Byrasandra incident”. In a series of tweets, he charged that the BJP MLAs are giving conflicting opinions.

“They initially blamed SDPI, then the Congress and now they claim that it is an act by terrorists. What are they trying to hide?” he asked. The former CM said that instead of identifying the actual culprits, BJP leaders are busy targeting the Congress, and that they see only politics in all kinds of crises.

“BJP is clearly divided into two factions. The one that is closer to RSS is trying to take advantage of the Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple the BS Yediyurappa govt,” he said, asking that if this incident, according to BJP, is pre-planned, then why did this not come to the notice of the intelligence department? He also asked the reason for the delayed filing of a case against P Naveen.