Doctor MLA, professor brother donate plasma in Karnataka after recovering from COVID-19

TUMAKURU: Kunigal Congress MLA Dr H D Ranganath on Wednesday became a role model by donating 500 ml of plasma that can be used to cure two COVID-19 patients at the HCG Cancer Centre in Bengaluru.

The 49-year-old orthopedic doctor also became the first elected representative in the country to do so after recovering from COVID-19. He had tested positive on July 5.

Ranganath's older brother Dr Ramchandra Prabhu, a professor of medicine at Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), joined him in donating the plasma simultaneously in a 45-minute procedure.

The duo said their parents 90-year-old Dr Doddaiah, who was also a physician, and Lakshmamma were a great inspiration for them as they too had tested positive and recovered.

"After we recovered, having come from a doctor's family, we discussed with Dr Vishal and Dr Rajesh of HCG about doing our bit to fight COVID-19 as plasma therapy had opened an avenue for treatment," explained Dr Ranganath while speaking to The New Indian Express over the phone.



"My wife Dr Suma, who is also a doctor, too would have donated plasma but her antibody count was not significant," he said.

"I request all those who have tested positive and recovered to donate plasma after 28-30 days. If the antibody titer results are more than three, they can donate. One need not be afraid as there are no complications and it can save two patients' lives," advised Dr Ramachandra Prabhu.

Ranganath's co-brother and KPCC president D K Shivakumar who is in New Delhi has reportedly congratulated him for his humane gesture.