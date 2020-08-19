Headmasters to be relieved of Covid duty, says minister Suresh Kumar

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Relief at last for headmasters of government schools and aided schools in the State as Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar on Monday directed the Department of Public Instruction to relieve them of Covid-19 duties.

The minister acknowledged that academic activities had taken a hit as the services of the teachers were being used for Covid duties. He said, it was important that at least the head teacher was present in the school to ensure the effective implementation of the government’s ambitious ‘Vidyagama’ and midday meals schemes.

As per sources in the department, the government has already started preparations for its localised schooling programme ‘Vidyagama’. And distribution of ration to students eligible under the midday meal programme was also hit as teachers were unavailable.

“Teachers were put on Covid-19 duties like tracing the contacts and spreading awareness on the spread of the virus. Almost all teachers from Bengaluru South and North districts were pressed into such activities,” a source said.

Primary Teachers’ Association president Chandrashekar Nugli told TNIE that schools still had to distribute the books to students, without which the Vidyagama project could not be completed. “Parents have been coming to schools for enrollment of their kids but are finding them empty as all staff members are deputed for Covid duties. We thus requested the minister at least to exempt headmasters so that academic work doesn’t suffer,” he said.