Muslim leaders to Pant: Punish those really involved in Bengaluru riots

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation of Muslim leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, MLC C M Ibrahim, Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and 28 other organisation heads submitted a memorandum to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday, petitioning that “innocents” should not be punished in connection with the Kaval Byrasandra riots.

They urged the commissioner to release innocents if they have been picked up by police. Haris told TNIE, “People there are living in great difficulty and are unable to get their daily needs because of the curfew-like situation. Police should provide details of those arrested to the families. No innocent person should be picked up.’’ MP Hussain said, “We condemn the vandalism and have asked police to take action against those who are really involved, and also relax curfew. We urged the government to probe the delay in registering an FIR.”