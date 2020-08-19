Pollution board selection rules not illegal: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that there was nothing illegal about the guidelines issued by the State for selecting the chairperson and members of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Disposing a PIL filed by advocate Geetha Misra, a division bench comprising the Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said that any public-spirited person can seek a writ of quo-warranto as held by the Supreme Court, if the search and selection committee headed by the Chief Minister selected ineligible candidates to the said posts. The petitioner challenged an order dated June 19, 2020, issued by the State Government containing guidelines for nominating the KSPCB chairperson and its members.

The petitioner’s counsel G R Mohan contended that there were separate search and selection committees for the appointment of the Lokpal and Lokayukta. However, the same committee did both in the case of the KSPCB.