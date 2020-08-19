STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pollution board selection rules not illegal: Karnataka HC

The petitioner’s counsel G R Mohan contended that there were separate search and selection committees for the appointment of the Lokpal and Lokayukta.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that there was nothing illegal about the guidelines issued by the State for selecting the chairperson and members of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Disposing a PIL filed by advocate Geetha Misra, a division bench comprising the Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said that any public-spirited person can seek a writ of quo-warranto as held by the Supreme Court, if the search and selection committee headed by the Chief Minister selected ineligible candidates to the said posts. The petitioner challenged an order dated June 19, 2020, issued by the State Government containing guidelines for nominating the KSPCB chairperson and its members.

The petitioner’s counsel G R Mohan contended that there were separate search and selection committees for the appointment of the Lokpal and Lokayukta. However, the same committee did both in the case of the KSPCB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp