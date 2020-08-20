Bengaluru riots: Cabinet meet today, PFI ban to take centrestage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, will meet on Thursday to discuss a range of issues. While at least 28 listed topics are on the agenda, ministers are keen to discuss the DG Halli and KG Halli violence to propose a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). In case the cabinet approves a proposal to ban the outfit, the state government will write to the Centre recommending a ban on the SDPI’s ideological arm.

The cabinet is also scheduled to approve changes to at least 12 Acts, some that were introduced as ordinances, but need the Legislative Assembly’s approval. The cabinet will also discuss the possibilities of convening a sitting of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council before September.

Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act 2020, BDA (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Stone Crushers Regulation (Amendment) Act 2020, Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) (Amendment) Act and the Karnataka public servicesand civil services acts among others are some of laws that the cabinet is set to approve. Under the Revenue Department, amendments have been proposed to the Prevention of Land Grabbing Act, Land Grants Act and Land Reforms Act.