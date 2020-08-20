STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru riots: Cabinet meet today, PFI ban to take centrestage

The Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, will meet on Thursday to discuss a range of issues.

Published: 20th August 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

An owner of a liquor store inspects his shop after it was burnt down during the DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru

An owner of a liquor store inspects his shop after it was burnt down during the DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, will meet on Thursday to discuss a range of issues. While at least 28 listed topics are on the agenda, ministers are keen to discuss the DG Halli and KG Halli violence to propose a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). In case the cabinet approves a proposal to ban the outfit, the state government will write to the Centre recommending a ban on the SDPI’s ideological arm. 

The cabinet is also scheduled to approve changes to at least 12 Acts, some that were introduced as ordinances, but need the Legislative Assembly’s approval. The cabinet will also discuss the possibilities of convening a sitting of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council before September. 

Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act 2020, BDA (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Stone Crushers Regulation (Amendment) Act 2020, Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) (Amendment) Act and the Karnataka public servicesand civil services acts among others are some of laws that the cabinet is set to approve. Under the Revenue Department, amendments have been proposed to the Prevention of Land Grabbing Act, Land Grants Act and Land Reforms Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru riots PFI Popular Front of India
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp