No decision on banning 'certain organisations' for Bengaluru violence: Karnataka government

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday did not take any decision to initiate a process banning 'certain organisations' which were allegedly behind the violence in Bengaluru on August 11 night.

"We had a detailed discussion but we did not take any concrete decision because till now as of now we dont have any report and closed the matter only after discussing it," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Madhuswamy said the ministers discussed the matter elaborately but there was no decision as such on it.

He added that a final call will be taken only after "getting reports."

"After getting the reports, the government will certainly initiate action. If needed, we dont mind even amending the existing law," the law minister said.

There was a growing clamour to ban the Social Democratic Party of India, which the right wing groups allege were behind the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed in police firing on August 11 night.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on August 13 that as per the information gathered and video footage, the role of SDPI behind the mob violence had come to light and investigation will go deep into it.

The SDPI had denied its role in the violence and blamed police inaction.

The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 was unleashed by hundreds of people over a purportedly inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

His residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles ablaze and looted the belongings of the MLA and his sister.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered that the state government's petition for recovery of losses from those who damaged public property during the recent Bengaluru violence be tagged with another related pending plea.

It also said the petition would be listed for hearing on August 25.

The state government had on Wednesday moved the High Court seeking the appointment of a judicial officer as Claim Commissioner to recover losses from those who damaged public property during the riots that broke out in the city on the night of August 11 over an inflammatory social media post.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the first bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi noted that there was another matter with similar prayers which also has to be heard and passed orders accordingly.

It said the court would take up the matter on August 25.

The bench sought to know whether there was any specific recommendation for the judicial officer.

In response, the government pleader said there was no such recommendation.

The court then said it would appoint a judicial officer.

Three people were killed in police firing, while the fourth one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, to contain violence targeting Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy over a social media post put up by the legislator's relative.

The rioters had also torched two police stations and some vehicles.

Around 300 people have been arrested so far in this connection.