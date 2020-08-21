STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider replacing investigation officer in bank scam: HC to state

Ramakrishna is allegedly involved in irregularities to the tune of crores of rupees at the bank.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Chairman K Ramakrishna not being arrested for over two months now, as he is allegedly connected to some politically-significant people with control over the CID, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to take a decision on replacing the investigation officer (IO), if he is unable to trace the accused.

Ramakrishna is allegedly involved in irregularities to the tune of crores of rupees at the bank. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi directed the investigation  officer to submit a report on September 4. 

In the interlocutory application, the petitioners have alleged that no action was taken on the complaint dated February 24, 2020, filed at the Banaswadi police station, mentioning 27 borrowers who are influential. Referring to the allegations, the bench remarked that the investigation may not have been carried out. 

It must be noted that the Ramakrishna is absconding for more than two months, though his anticipatory bail plea was rejected. In view of this, the IO must submit the report explaining why the accused has not been arrested yet. 

Notice to state on Land Reforms Act
Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL questioning the ordinance passed by the state government to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.  A division bench of Chief Justice Oka and Justice Kinagi was hearing a petition filed by Nagaraj Sheshappa Hongal, a journalist and general secretary of Jana Jagruti Vedike, who contended the amendments were brought by exercising legislative powers without studying farmers’ economic status, or consulting farmer organisation. 

