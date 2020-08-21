STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Containment zones to become more compact

Containment zones are set to get more compact from now on.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:45 AM

An autorikshaw goes around South Bengaluru making an announcement on free Covid testing, on Thursday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Containment zones are set to get more compact from now on. The Health and Family Welfare Department has revised the guidelines on containment zones as the large number of Covid-19 cases are leading to far too many such zones, which makes surveillance difficult for authorities.

These zones will be restricted to the floor of an apartment complex, an independent house or street in a slum area if a positive case is reported from there. For rural areas, the complete habitation where the positive person resides or a smaller area will be turned into a containment zone.

“For individual cases, the authorities should paste a notice on the house, inform the neighbours, identify contacts and test them and advise strict home quarantine. There is no necessity of hard barricading in such cases. Hand stamping of the patient and contacts is not necessary,” the guidelines state.

Clustering of containment zones will be taken up in areas where there are multiple corona cases. In such cases, the zones will be bigger in size based on mapping of cases and contacts, geographical dispersions, area having well demarcated perimeter and enforceability of perimeter control.

“The buffer zone is defined as an area where new cases are more likely to appear. It will be a 200m  radius around the perimeter of a containment zone in both rural and urban areas. House-to-house surveillance should be done daily in containment zones and twice a week in buffer zones,” as per the guidelines.
The containment zone will return to normalcy if there is no new case for at least 14 days after the last corona case is reported and all the contacts of the case are followed up for 14 days.

