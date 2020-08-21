Covid claims lives of 2 minors, Karnataka death toll hits 102

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two minors succumbed to coronavirus in the state on Thursday. As per the health bulletin, a 10-year-old girl suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and breathlessness, who was admitted on August 2, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru a day later. A 1.5 month-old-girl who was suffering from breathlessness was admitted to a hospital in Dakshina Kannada on August 15, and died three days later. These were two among the 102 deaths that were recorded on Thursday, which took the toll in the state up to 4,429.

A total of 7,385 cases added to the total positives in the state, taking the tally up to 2,56,975. Of these, 2,912 cases were from Bengaluru — the largest chunk. After Bengaluru, Ballari recorded a massive 483 cases, Udupi 351 cases, Mysuru 253 cases, Davanagere 245 cases and Kalaburagi 210 cases. In better news, a total of 6,231 patients were discharged, taking the total discharges to 1,70,381. Of the 82,149 active cases, 705 are in the ICU across 30 districts.

State to conduct survey to guage Covid prevalence

The state will conduct a survey across all districts to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19, and the number of people who have developed immunity. It will involve individuals aged over 18 and will include samples from three groups based on risk level.

The low-risk population includes pregnant women at ANC clinics, patients in OPD, and their attendees. Moderate to high-risk will include bus conductors, vegetable vendors, healthcare workers, individuals in containment zones, and those at markets, bus stops, and railway stations. The high-risk population includes the elderly and people with comorbidities.