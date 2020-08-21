STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid claims lives of 2 minors, Karnataka death toll hits 102

A total of 7,385 cases added to the total positives in the state, taking the tally up to 2,56,975. Of these, 2,912 cases were from Bengaluru — the largest chunk.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Two women ride past a Covid-themed Titanic mural in Bengaluru | Meghana sastrya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two minors succumbed to coronavirus in the state on Thursday. As per the health bulletin, a 10-year-old girl suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and breathlessness, who was admitted on August 2, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru a day later. A 1.5 month-old-girl who was suffering from breathlessness was admitted to a hospital in Dakshina Kannada on August 15, and died three days later. These were two among the 102 deaths that were recorded on Thursday, which took the toll in the state up to 4,429. 

A total of 7,385 cases added to the total positives in the state, taking the tally up to 2,56,975. Of these, 2,912 cases were from Bengaluru — the largest chunk. After Bengaluru, Ballari recorded a massive 483 cases, Udupi 351 cases, Mysuru 253 cases, Davanagere 245 cases and Kalaburagi 210 cases. In better news, a total of 6,231 patients were discharged, taking the total discharges to 1,70,381. Of the 82,149 active cases, 705 are in the ICU across 30 districts. 

State to conduct survey to guage Covid prevalence
The state will conduct a survey across all districts to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19, and the number of people who have developed immunity. It will involve individuals aged over 18 and will include samples from three groups based on risk level. 

The low-risk population includes pregnant women at ANC clinics, patients in OPD, and their attendees. Moderate to high-risk will include bus conductors, vegetable vendors, healthcare workers, individuals in containment zones, and those at markets, bus stops, and railway stations. The high-risk population includes the elderly and people with comorbidities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataaka COVID 19 Death toll
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp