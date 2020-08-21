STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar raises doubts about his phone being tapped, Karnataka government rubbishes claim

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, rubbished Shivakumar's claims and said the BJP government was 'responsible' and would not resort to such acts.

Published: 21st August 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Friday said he has doubts that his phone was being tapped and sought an investigation into it.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, rubbished Shivakumar's claims and said the BJP government was 'responsible' and would not resort to such acts.

"You call my phone, you can't hear the voice, all these days it was fine. From morning I have tried about 20 calls, the voice is not audible," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Asked whether his phone was being tapped, he said, hundred per cent he has doubts about it.

But he did not want to make any direct allegation without evidence, the Congress leader said and demanded an investigation.

Later, he also wrote to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, saying during the last 2-3 days voice cannot be heard properly during incoming and outgoing calls and there were "unwanted disturbance and sounds".

"I have strong doubts that my phone calls are being tapped. So I request you to get it investigated appropriately and take necessary action," he Shivakumar said.

Reacting to his remarks, Bommai, in a statement said, there was no question of tapping Shivakumar's phone.

"Ours is a responsible government and will not stoop to the low of tapping phones, also we don't have that necessity. If he could not speak to his party leaders when they called, he should inquire with telephone companies about it. Alleging it as telephone tapping is not right," the Minister said.

Noting that the CBI was investigating the telephone tapping case during the previous Congres-JDS rule of which Shivakumar was a part, Bommai said, "such experiences can happen during their government. This government is not worried about Shivakumar's activities, also there is no need for it."

The BJP government in August last year had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged phone tapping during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in which Shivakumar was a cabinet Minister.

The Kumaraswamy government that was rocked by dissidence was accused of tapping phones and spying on a number of people in a bid to avert its collapse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Congress BJP Phone Tapping
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp