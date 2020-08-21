STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt will wait for police report on PFI role in Bengaluru riots

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided that it will wait for the police to submit a report on the August 11 DG Halli violence before initiating action against any organisation.

So far, only the Uttar Pradesh and Kerala governments have sought a ban on the organisation.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided that it will wait for the police to submit a report on the August 11 DG Halli violence before initiating action against any organisation.

While the violence, the provocation for the riots and its aftermath were discussed at length during the cabinet meeting, the State Government will decide on the next course of action depending on what the police are able to provide in their report about the involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take up the issue of banning the PFI with the Centre, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. 

Govt looking if laws need to be amended

So far, only the Uttar Pradesh and Kerala governments have sought a ban on the organisation. “The cabinet discussed and considered what can be done under existing laws or if amendments need to be made to laws in the matter of banning some organisations. Since we do not have a report from the police as of now, we haven’t arrived at a final decision. Once we get the report, if possible, and if necessary, the government will definitely initiate action in this regard,” Madhuswamy said.

He added that the cabinet was keen on amending the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981, to initiate action as well as recover costs from rioters, if need be. The State Government has already approached the High Court to appoint a claims commissioner to assess the damage caused due to the violence and to recover the losses from rioters. “We are mulling if action should be taken only against people directly involved in the riots or also against those who indirectly incited the violence,” Madhuswamy added.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who spoke to the media soon after the cabinet meeting, said that the matter will be taken up once again after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa discusses with the central government. “The cabinet was apprised of the violence and it has appreciated the work of the police. The cabinet also appreciated the government’s decision to recover damages from the rioters. As far as the ban on the SDPI and the PFI goes, the CM said he will discuss it with the Centre,” Bommai said.

‘Looking at UP model’
The state is looking at how the Uttar Pradesh government amended its laws to handle violence. “UP made effective amendments to law which we’ll look at,” Madhuswamy stated.

