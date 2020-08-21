STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

K Sudhakar meets doctors over suicide of Mysuru health official

The usual procedure in Covid testing is to conduct tests on primary and secondary contacts, but he was asked to meet a certain target of tests.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the news of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagendra S R committing suicide came to light, a delegation of the Karnataka Government Medical Officer’s Association met Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday.

Dr Srinivas G A, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban, and president of the association, said, “We told the minister that compensation should be given to the family, and officers responsible for this must be suspended. He was asking for leave, but they were not ready to give him.

The usual procedure in Covid testing is to conduct tests on primary and secondary contacts, but he was asked to meet a certain target of tests. Due to this pressure, he was driven to suicide. He was a sincere worker.” A statement by Dr Ravindra R and Dr Prasanna HM of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association said, “PHANA expresses heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Nagendra, on his untimely death allegedly due to work pressure. We urge the government of Karnataka to create a conducive environment for medical professionals.” PHANA urged the government to conduct a high-level inquiry on the circumstances and events leading to the suicide. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Sudhakar Mysuru suicide health official
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp