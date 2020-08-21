K Sudhakar meets doctors over suicide of Mysuru health official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the news of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagendra S R committing suicide came to light, a delegation of the Karnataka Government Medical Officer’s Association met Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday.

Dr Srinivas G A, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban, and president of the association, said, “We told the minister that compensation should be given to the family, and officers responsible for this must be suspended. He was asking for leave, but they were not ready to give him.

The usual procedure in Covid testing is to conduct tests on primary and secondary contacts, but he was asked to meet a certain target of tests. Due to this pressure, he was driven to suicide. He was a sincere worker.” A statement by Dr Ravindra R and Dr Prasanna HM of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association said, “PHANA expresses heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Nagendra, on his untimely death allegedly due to work pressure. We urge the government of Karnataka to create a conducive environment for medical professionals.” PHANA urged the government to conduct a high-level inquiry on the circumstances and events leading to the suicide.