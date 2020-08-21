STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Officials train to rid stigma around Covid

Officials across departments, including the police, received training on how to deal with the stigma associated with Covid in an online programme on Thursday.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials across departments, including the police, received training on how to deal with the stigma associated with Covid in an online programme on Thursday. Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey inaugurated the programme that was developed by the World Health Organisation and United Nations Development Programme, to combat the growing stigma and instances of discrimination against Covid patients and their families.

“There is an urgent need for empathy and moral support for Covid-positive people and frontline workers. We need to keep in mind that Corona warriors also include patients who have recovered, as they can be potential donors for plasma therapy. This orientation will strengthen the effort to build confidence not only in patients, but also all those involved in fighting the disease,” Pandey said.

Facilitated by Dr Mohamed Shariff, deputy director, State Surveillance Unit, and Dr Rajani, deputy director for Mental Health, the training was attended by officers at the state level, and representatives of the departments of police, education, Women and Child Development, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Frontline workers at the district level will be trained too. Pandey also released two handbooks on Covid-appropriate behaviour, which were developed by the Karnataka Health Promotion Trust in collaboration with the State government. These will be distributed among health workers in 198 BBMP wards and over 6,000 GPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp