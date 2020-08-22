No political twist to Bengaluru violence: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday rubbished the Congress’ allegations that the ruling party and government were trying to politicize the violence in DJ Halli in which Congress MLA’s Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house and a police station were vandalised and set afire.

“There is no question of us doing any politics over it. We have tried to present the truth before the people. Once all the facts come out, they will know whether we are doing politics or they are doing politics,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

After its MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s residence was ransacked and torched by a violent mob on August 11, the Opposition Congress has accused BJP leaders and ministers of trying to politicize the incident. The party has also accused cabinet ministers of putting pressure on the police to implicate local Congress leaders.

“As the investigation is progressing, many facts about how the accused operated are coming out. The truth will come out,” the CM said. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police is investigating the case and over 200 people, including a Congress corporator’s husband, have been arrested. Several people, including Congress leader and a former Bengaluru mayor have been questioned.

Several BJP leaders, including Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai have stated that internal differences within the Congress and the SDPI conspiracy to disturb peace in the city were among the reasons for the violence and arson. The Congress has denied the charge and sought an impartial probe.