STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will build Mekedatu dam, says BS Yediyurappa

Offers bagina under heavy security as farmers protest land reforms
 

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday reiterated his commitment to the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project between Krishnaraja Sagar and Mettur reservoirs in Tamil Nadu. He said that he would fulfil the hopes of Karnataka farmers, though the project is opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. “We will seek approval from the Centre for the project, which will help meet drinking water needs in the southern districts of the state,” he said, while offering bagina to KRS reservoir for the fifth time as CM.

The event, though, was marred by farmers agitating against the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. Several farmers were detained in Srirangapatna and HD Kote as they were heading to KRS to stage a black flag demonstration against Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa offered bagina under heavy police cover, flanked by Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and S T Somashekar, MPs Sumalatha and Pratap Simha, and other MLAs. All roads leading to KRS wore a deserted look, with no vehicle allowed to enter the premises.

The Chief Minister spoke of his government’s road map to expand the irrigated area in the state. “Our government has approved Rs 84,000 crore for 28 projects in the past year,” he said.The veteran farmer leader, who was instrumental in commissioning the Pandavapura Sugar Factory, recalled that his government, in its previous term, replaced 18 gates of the 80-year-old KRS reservoir at a cost of `8.4 crore, and also took up modernisation of the Visvesvaraya Canal in Mandya district. 

“Around 3.45 lakh acres is irrigated in KRS achukat falling in Mandya and Mysuru districts. I am happy that the dams are brimming for the past three years,” he said. Later, Yediyurappa flew to Kabini reservoir in HD Kote and offered bagina. He also laid the foundation for development works and construction of a new bridge across Kabini.

Farmers rounded up 
Farmers agitating against the Karnataka Land Reforms Act are also demanding a permanent ban on illegal mining in and around KRS reservoir. As they were rounded up near Shiramali Circle, State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurbur Shantha Kumar wanted to know whether prohibitory orders had been clamped. Police took the farmers into custody as they are not allowed to meet the CM due to the pandemic. 

Bone of contention 

  •  Despite Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s opposition, the Karnataka government wants to go ahead 
  •  The CNNL has listed five international firms to execute  the project
  •  Former Water Resources minister M B Patil submitted a proposal with an estimate of `5.9 cr to the Centre
  •  Farmers’ forums have clarified that Karnataka will release Tamil Nadu its share of 177 tmcft water
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Mekedatu dam
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp