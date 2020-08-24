Guru Vandana: Now, post that gift to your favourite teacher

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wondering what to buy or how to send a gift to your teacher? Karnataka Postal Circle is launching a special scheme to help students buy gifts online for their mentors before Teacher’s Day. Aptly titled ‘Guru Vandana’, the service will be available from Tuesday.

S Rajendra Kumar, Post Master General Bengaluru HQ Region, told TNIE, “The tremendous response we got for our online ‘Rakhi Post’ scheme made us decide to extend to other important events. An array of gifts including a seed pencil, a pencil that can be planted after using it are among the items available at the postal department.

This is an eco-friendly venture from our side as the recipient can write using the pencil and the seed fixed at the end of the pencil can be planted.” The department is in the process of procuring a variety of gifts, Kumar said, adding “These are largely token gifts with the gesture being significant.

Hence, the total cost including the despatch by Speed Post is fixed at Rs 100.”This apart, personalised messages can be added along with the gifts. The present will be dispatched in a specially-designed envelope with ‘Teacher’s Day’ greeting printed on it along with a safety message saying, “Dear teacher, wear a mask, stay safe.”Though items are presently only showcased at the Bengaluru office, bookings as well as delivery will be done across the country. The sale will be closed on September 1 and bookings can be made on karnatakapost.gov.in/Guru_Vandana.