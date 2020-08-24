No home quarantine for inter-state asymptomatic travellers in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Relaxing inter-state travel norms, the Karnataka government on Monday announced that passengers arriving from other states need not quarantine themselves for 14 days at home, and asymptomatic persons can perform their activities.

Registration on Seva Sindhu, entry medical check-up at state borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports, screening at receiving centres in districts, categorization of passengers, hand stamping, 14 days of home quarantine, isolation and testing have been discontinued as well.

The passengers have been asked to self monitor their health for 14 days from the date of arrival for any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty breathing.

This comes after the union government issued circular revising guidelines of inter and intra-state travelling.

As for symptomatic cases, they shall immediately self-isolate and seek medical help without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410. The passengers shall observe compulsory wearing of face mask, maintain six-feet distance, frequent handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizer and cough etiquette.

This circular applies to all inter-state travellers including business persons, students, labourers and transit travellers.