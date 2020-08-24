STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reach out to booth-level voters: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh to cadre

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, who was visiting Bengaluru after nearly six months, met CM BS Yediyurappa over brunch.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, who was visiting Bengaluru after nearly six months, met CM BS Yediyurappa over brunch on Sunday.

During the nearly hour-long meeting, they spoke of political developments in the State, the proposed cabinet expansion and challenges such as COVID and floods. 

A few weeks ago, BJP national president JP Nadda had appreciated Yediyurappa for the handling of the pandemic. Santhosh, too, had words of appreciation for the government’s response to COVID-19 and the floods. Later, Santhosh held meetings with BJP general secretaries and Morcha presidents, the first after the new team was constituted.

He met BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and four general secretaries Ravi Kumar, Mahesh Thenginkai, former MLC Ashwathnarayana Gowda and Siddaraju, and heads of BJP Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Minority Morcha, SC-ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Yuva Morcha, and said the party should act as a bridge between the government and people. 

“Take the party’s work and achievements to the grassroots, to voters at the booth level,” Santhosh told party leaders during the series of meetings in the BJP office. He also met the media and social media teams, and gave them targets for the next six months. 

He said the credibility of the average worker is higher than official news networks carrying the information to the people. Santhosh also spoke to office-bearers about development and maintenance of BJP district offices and other party offices, and the money needed to maintain them. Arun Kumar, state organising general secretary, was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BL Santhosh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp