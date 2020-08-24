Reach out to booth-level voters: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh to cadre

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, who was visiting Bengaluru after nearly six months, met CM BS Yediyurappa over brunch on Sunday.

During the nearly hour-long meeting, they spoke of political developments in the State, the proposed cabinet expansion and challenges such as COVID and floods.

A few weeks ago, BJP national president JP Nadda had appreciated Yediyurappa for the handling of the pandemic. Santhosh, too, had words of appreciation for the government’s response to COVID-19 and the floods. Later, Santhosh held meetings with BJP general secretaries and Morcha presidents, the first after the new team was constituted.

He met BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and four general secretaries Ravi Kumar, Mahesh Thenginkai, former MLC Ashwathnarayana Gowda and Siddaraju, and heads of BJP Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Minority Morcha, SC-ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Yuva Morcha, and said the party should act as a bridge between the government and people.

“Take the party’s work and achievements to the grassroots, to voters at the booth level,” Santhosh told party leaders during the series of meetings in the BJP office. He also met the media and social media teams, and gave them targets for the next six months.

He said the credibility of the average worker is higher than official news networks carrying the information to the people. Santhosh also spoke to office-bearers about development and maintenance of BJP district offices and other party offices, and the money needed to maintain them. Arun Kumar, state organising general secretary, was present.