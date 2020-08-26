DK Shivakumar contracts Covid-19, hospitalised

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday night, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. “I had fever and have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalized and am under the good care of doctors.

With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back,” Shivakumar tweeted, appealing to all those who came in contact with him to be cautious. In the last three days, the KPCC chief had cancelled all his programmes, including plans to visit flood-hit areas in Belagavi. Sources close to the Congress leader said that he underwent a Covid test after he developed fever and cough.

A number of senior Congress leaders including AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal spoke to him over phone on Tuesday afternoon, and wished him a speedy recovery, while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, and other leaders in the state took to Twitter to do so.