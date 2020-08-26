STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC asks for State’s response on DJ Halli riot investigation

In the second petition, advocate N P Amrutesh filed a PIL seeking directions to the state police to invoke KCOCA and UAPA against the accused, and appoint a Claims Commissioner.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru violence

Vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to place on record the steps taken with regard to the investigation of the DJ Halli violence, and also sought a response from it on petitions seeking directions to invoke the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and transfer of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the directions while hearing three separate petitions connected to the August 11 violence over which 72 FIRs have been filed. 

The State government filed a plea seeking directions to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess damage to public and private property, fix liability, and award compensation in accordance with a 2009 Supreme Court order.

The bench said it would pass an order on receiving consent from two retired high court judges -- Justices PGM Patil and K N Phaneendra -- to appoint one of them as the Claims Commissioner. It then adjourned the hearing of the plea to Friday.

In the second petition, advocate N P Amrutesh filed a PIL seeking directions to the state police to invoke KCOCA and UAPA against the accused, and appoint a Claims Commissioner. The advocate questioned the three-day delay by MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy in filing a complaint with the police. He also sought directions for the provision of compensation and medical facilities to the injured police personnel. 
A third petitioner, Girish Bharadwaj, sought the transfer of the case to the NIA or any other central investigation agency.

Child porn case: HC seeks reasons for delay
Bengaluru: The HC on Tuesday directed the Centre to ensure that the Ministry of Women and Child Development immediately furnishes details sought by the investigating officer into 113 instances of child pornography reported in Karnataka in 2018. It also told the government to file an affidavit explaining the delay in giving info to the IO and ensure cooperation is extended to the officer. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by the NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru riots Karnataka High court
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp