Karnataka HC asks for State’s response on DJ Halli riot investigation

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to place on record the steps taken with regard to the investigation of the DJ Halli violence, and also sought a response from it on petitions seeking directions to invoke the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and transfer of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the directions while hearing three separate petitions connected to the August 11 violence over which 72 FIRs have been filed.

The State government filed a plea seeking directions to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess damage to public and private property, fix liability, and award compensation in accordance with a 2009 Supreme Court order.

The bench said it would pass an order on receiving consent from two retired high court judges -- Justices PGM Patil and K N Phaneendra -- to appoint one of them as the Claims Commissioner. It then adjourned the hearing of the plea to Friday.

In the second petition, advocate N P Amrutesh filed a PIL seeking directions to the state police to invoke KCOCA and UAPA against the accused, and appoint a Claims Commissioner. The advocate questioned the three-day delay by MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy in filing a complaint with the police. He also sought directions for the provision of compensation and medical facilities to the injured police personnel.

A third petitioner, Girish Bharadwaj, sought the transfer of the case to the NIA or any other central investigation agency.

Child porn case: HC seeks reasons for delay

Bengaluru: The HC on Tuesday directed the Centre to ensure that the Ministry of Women and Child Development immediately furnishes details sought by the investigating officer into 113 instances of child pornography reported in Karnataka in 2018. It also told the government to file an affidavit explaining the delay in giving info to the IO and ensure cooperation is extended to the officer. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by the NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan.