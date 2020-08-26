Mobile clinics for marginalised launched

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday flagged off two mobile medical clinics that will provide healthcare services to people in need and those living in remote areas of the state.

The Aster Volunteers Ashok Leyland Mobile Medical Services was initiated by Aster RV Hospital in partnership with Ashok Leyland and Trinity Care Foundation.

The initiative will also support drivers, ASHA and health workers, Anganwadi teachers, and orphanage inmates among others, who do not always have proper access to healthcare. The vehicles will cover North and South Karnataka.

The one covering North will also cater to the Kolhapur region of Maharashtra. By bringing free primary screening services such as BMI, blood sugar testing, BP and general health check-up to marginal communities, the programme aims to check non-communicable diseases at an early stage and raise awareness on the importance of early detection.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder-chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “One of the missions of Aster Volunteers is to reach the doorsteps of people in need of medical care and who do not have access to it. The mobile services will try to make quality healthcare accessible to the marginalised populations.”