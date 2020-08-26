Veerappa Moily: Intention is to keep Congress battle-ready

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The intention behind writing a letter calling to strengthen the party was to ensure that the Congress is battle-ready to take on the BJP in the 2024 polls and not to question the party leadership, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM M Veerappa Moily told TNIE.

Moily, who was among the 23 leaders who are signatories to the letter, said their plea was not against the leadership as they all have absolute faith in Sonia Gandhi. “Sonia has been successful in leading the party to victory in the 2004 and 2009 elections. She has been successful in managing alliance partners and taking the party forward. Now, that has to be taken forward and Sonia Gandhi’s leadership is always required,” he stressed.