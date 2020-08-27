STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After facing flak, law varsity puts off exams

While final semester students will now have their exam in mid-October, students from other semesters will have their exams in January.

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing opposition from various quarters, the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has decided to postpone the examinations for all semesters. However, exams are essential in order to get a degree, said senior officials of the university.

While final semester students will now have their exam in mid-October, students from other semesters will have their exams in January. A meeting was held in this regard at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday with the law minister, who is the pro-chancellor of the university. Officials decided students needed an adequate amount of offline classes before giving the exams.

“Examinations have only been postponed,” KSLU V-C Ishwar Bhat said. Students will be given two months of offline classes before the exams, he said. Final semester students will be allowed 3-4 weeks of preparation and others will be given a ‘notional promotion,’ he said. KSLU had proposed to conduct exams for freshers and repeaters from September 21.

The university came under sharp criticism not just from students, but former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah too, who had asked the university to call off the exams recently. This comes in the wake of Central nodal agencies deciding to conduct entrance exams like NEET and JEE despite criticism from various public personalities, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

About the UGC’s order to look at the prevailing situation locally and the State higher education department’s decision to promote students to the next semester, Bhat said that the university came under the law department and followed what the Bar Council mandated.

