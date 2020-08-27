STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress: Centre must give Karnataka Rs 5,000 crore for floods

They reminded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman that she is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, but has not announced any special package for the state.

In the past week, rain and a flooding Malaprabha have created havoc, washing away a part of a bridge across NH-52 near Konnur in Gadag.

In the past week, rain and a flooding Malaprabha have created havoc, washing away a part of a bridge across NH-52 near Konnur in Gadag. (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre and former minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the state’s coffers are empty and that the Centre should announce a Rs 5,000 crore package to help the state tide over Covid crisis.

They reminded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman that she is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, but has not announced any special package for the state. They said around 1,000 villages in 56 taluks have been affected by floods, and around 3,000 people have lost their houses.

Over 3,500 km of roads, 365 structures and 250 bridges have been damaged. Despite all the hardships faced by the people, the BJP government has not come to the rescue of victims and PM has not toured the state, they said.

They sought a white paper on the government spend on flood relief. Losses in the state are around Rs 10,000 crore, but the state government has requested only Rs 450 crore, they said, and alleged that 14,000 flood victims have not received any relief.

