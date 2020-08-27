STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah questions Centre for being 'adamant' over holding NEET, JEE in September

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the opposition parties seeking that the two important examinations, NEET and JEE, be deferred.

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students "pledge their lives to take the exams."

Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the opposition parties seeking that the two important examinations for admission to medical and engineering courses in premier institutes of India be deferred.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader said, "Despite opposition from everyone, @BJP4India govt is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE."

"The Covid19 cases are increasing rapidly in the country and yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?" Siddaramaiah pointed out.

Ridiculing the government's decision, he said traveling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional and yet students are expected not to be anxious to write exams.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams," he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah had also opposed conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations in the state, which took place from June 25 to July 4.

Yet, the Karnataka government went ahead with the exam.

Taking a cue from the SSLC experience, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the higher educaton portfolio, said he saw no reason for putting it off and claimed some "vested interests" were trying to disrupt the medical entrance exam since its inception.

