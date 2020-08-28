STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Don't know when and how schools will reopen, says Karnataka education minister

"The CM has reiterated that holding the SSLC examinations was a matter of pride for our state. 8.5 lakh students maintained social distancing and there was an attendance of 98 percent," said Kumar

Published: 28th August 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Minister Suresh Kumar

Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: COVID-19 has impacted everyone but the  education department is among the worst-hit. "We still do not know when to open schools or how classes will take place once they open," said Primary and Seconday Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Friday.

He was speaking during the launch of the app that the department had developed for teachers to help them do their paperwork online such as getting loans, PF advances, availing leave and transfers.

"The Chief Minister has reiterated that holding the SSLC examinations was a matter of pride for our state. 8.5 lakh students maintained social distancing and there was an attendance of 98 percent," said Kumar.

The Chief Minister instilled confidence in us from day one of the SSLC examination, Kumar said, adding that even the examination for PUC students was held for one subject.

"Those who are pushing for the postponing of NEET and JEE should see how smoothly the exams for SSLC students went off," he added.

Kumar also said a teacher friendly and transparent teacher transfer law is being brought in. The transfer process will be started in September, he added.

"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we created a committee under the chairmanship of educationist MK Sridhar on the use of technology and a report was sought. Based on that, the Vidyagama programme was started to ensure that no student is left out of the learning process. Teachers are going to where students are and teaching them. The programme has caught everyone's attention in the country," he added.

The higher education minister Ashwath Narayan had on Tuesday announced that offline classes for college students will start on October 1, while online classes will start on September 1.

The primary education department is however trying out a different model for imparting education to government school children by allocating teachers based on the vicinity of students rather than on the schools they are affiliated to.

The popularity of the model is known to have caused a number of parents to shift their wards from private schools to government schools even as the official dates for starting the academic year for schools has not yet been announced.

In the meantime, educationist Niranjanaradhya VS noted that opening degree colleges first and schools later is completely against medical research. "Research proves that young children have a lesser probability of being affected by COVID. Yet, people are wrongly advising the state," he said.

He suggested a line of measures including complete disinfection of the college premises in the beginning, ensuring enough sanitisers in the premises, keeping the toilets and premises clean, not having classes for the full day and maintaining physical distancing in the class and outside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka schools Suresh Kumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp