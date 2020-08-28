Karnataka sees highest single-day Covid spike at 9,386 positive cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state on Thursday saw the highest single-day spike in Covid positives so far, with 9,386 cases, bringing the tally to 3,09,792. As usual, Bengaluru accounted for most of the cases with 3,357 people contracting the virus. Next came Mysuru with 895 cases, followed by Ballari (550), Davanagere (391) and Hassan (334). The state’s positivity rate stands at 11.69 per cent.

As of August 24, it takes Karnataka 21 days to double the number of Covid cases. With 141 fatalities on the day, the toll now stands at 5,232. The state’s fatality rate is 1.7 per cent against the country’s average of 1.8 per cent. Karnataka ranks eight in the country in the number of deaths per million, at 83 fatalities.

The highest number of patients, that is 67,776, are in the 21 to 30 age group. The age group with highest mortality is 60 years and above, with 2,525 deaths. The majority of the cases, at 1,68,473, have a history of domestic travel. As many as 93,633 patients have no known contact or travel history.

With 7,866 discharges, the total number of people walking out of hospitals has increased to 2,19,554. The recovery rate stands at 70.5 per cent. Of the 84,987 active cases, 747 patients are in a critical condition, with 747 admitted to ICUs.