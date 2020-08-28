STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MCC’s Covid positive warriors back on the frontline post recovery

Pourakarmikas in Mysuru are not just sweeping the roads every day to keep the city clean, but are also working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By  Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Pourakarmikas in Mysuru are not just sweeping the roads every day to keep the city clean, but are also working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid. Though 71 pourakarmikas, 15 underground drainage workers and 20 staffers of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) tested positive for Covid-19 so far, many of them, who have recovered, are back to work and fighting on the frontlines.

From collecting waste from houses of those under home isolation and delivering grocery and other essentials to them to spraying disinfectant at containment zones and counselling family members of infected patients, these Covid warriors are playing a major role in the pandemic fight.

With most of them working on the frontlines, many had contracted the virus while discharging their day-to-day duties. Four pourakarmikas and a second division assistant of the corporation  succumbed to the virus. Nanjundaswamy, a sanitary supervisor at Gandhinagar, contracted the virus while working in containment zones. “I don’t know exactly where I got infected, but got tested when I developed symptoms.

I was shifted to a Covid hospital and within a few days I returned home and completed my isolation period. I returned to work again and continue to do the best,” he said. A few recovered corporation staffers are setting an example by donating blood to retrieve plasma for Covid treatment.

Raju, a staffer at the health section of the MCC, was the first to donate plasma in the district. “I took two of my friends, who had recovered from the virus, along with me. It is safe and moreover, it’s everyone’s responsibility to donate and help other patients recover,” he said.

MCC health officer Dr Nagaraju pointed out that pourakarmikas, health officials and other staffers were doing a tremendous job in containing the spread of the virus. “Besides setting up a care centre for the MCC staff, we have also set up a dedicated tele-monitoring system to keep an eye on the health of our staff and pourakarmikas. We have also distributed immunity boosters to field workers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid warriors COVID 19 Mysuru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp