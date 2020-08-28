MCC’s Covid positive warriors back on the frontline post recovery

Karthik K K By

MYSURU: Pourakarmikas in Mysuru are not just sweeping the roads every day to keep the city clean, but are also working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid. Though 71 pourakarmikas, 15 underground drainage workers and 20 staffers of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) tested positive for Covid-19 so far, many of them, who have recovered, are back to work and fighting on the frontlines.

From collecting waste from houses of those under home isolation and delivering grocery and other essentials to them to spraying disinfectant at containment zones and counselling family members of infected patients, these Covid warriors are playing a major role in the pandemic fight.

With most of them working on the frontlines, many had contracted the virus while discharging their day-to-day duties. Four pourakarmikas and a second division assistant of the corporation succumbed to the virus. Nanjundaswamy, a sanitary supervisor at Gandhinagar, contracted the virus while working in containment zones. “I don’t know exactly where I got infected, but got tested when I developed symptoms.

I was shifted to a Covid hospital and within a few days I returned home and completed my isolation period. I returned to work again and continue to do the best,” he said. A few recovered corporation staffers are setting an example by donating blood to retrieve plasma for Covid treatment.

Raju, a staffer at the health section of the MCC, was the first to donate plasma in the district. “I took two of my friends, who had recovered from the virus, along with me. It is safe and moreover, it’s everyone’s responsibility to donate and help other patients recover,” he said.

MCC health officer Dr Nagaraju pointed out that pourakarmikas, health officials and other staffers were doing a tremendous job in containing the spread of the virus. “Besides setting up a care centre for the MCC staff, we have also set up a dedicated tele-monitoring system to keep an eye on the health of our staff and pourakarmikas. We have also distributed immunity boosters to field workers,” he said.