Scale up liquid oxygen production, suppliers told

"This is tantamount to denial of supplying the requisite quantity to people who need it, which in turn amounts to violation of provisions of law," the circular read.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter at a screening centre.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to the delay in supply of liquid oxygen to healthcare institutions, all manufacturers have been directed to augment the production and supply liquid medical oxygen without any interruptions. 

In a circular issued by Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Department Gaurav Gupta, the government said it has noticed a delay in supply of liquid oxygen to health institutions, hospitals, and refilling units by stakeholders.

“This is tantamount to denial of supplying the requisite quantity to people who need it, which in turn amounts to violation of provisions of law,” the circular read. The circular ordered them to scale up supply without any interruptions to meet the proportional demand. 

“The state government has recognised that the administration of medical oxygen is essential for critical patients to prevent or control complications which arise due to Covid infections. The supply of medical oxygen in adequate quantity is an important requirement for managing moderate and severe cases,” it said.

Image used for representational purpose only
