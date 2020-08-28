STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakar says yes to NPS for all medical education dept staff

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has given a green signal to the New Pension Scheme, for teaching and non-teaching staff in medical education department.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has given a green signal to the New Pension Scheme, for teaching and non-teaching staff in medical education department. The scheme, which the staff had been demanding for a long time, will benefit all permanent teaching and non-teaching staff of government affiliated medical and dental colleges and super specialty hospitals. 

Earlier, a delegation of members from the department’s welfare association had met Sudhakar when he had taken charge as a minister and submitted a memorandum for implementation of the scheme. 

After convincing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to approve the scheme for the staff, the finance department approved it and a government order has been issued in this regard.

A total 5,949 employees from 27 institutions across the state will benefit from this, of which 2,061 employees are AICTE recognised and 3,888 are non-AICTE posts. This will cost the state Rs 77.27 crore annually and will apply to all permanent employees who have been appointed after April 1, 2006, with immediate effect.

Comments

