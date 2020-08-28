STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three die as speeding car jumps median, collides with truck

An officer from Nelamangala Traffic police station said the incident took place at 10.30 am.

The mangled remains of the car which collided with the truck on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men were killed on the spot, while one was injured, after their car went over the median before colliding with a truck carrying gas cylinders on the Nelamangala-Kunigal highway on Thursday. The deceased are Purushotham (22) Naveen (21) and Chandu (22), residents of Manjunath Nagar in Bengaluru. Aditya (19), a resident of Tiptur in Tumakuru district was injured.

An officer from Nelamangala Traffic police station said the incident took place at 10.30 am. Purushotham was driving the car in a reckless manner, which hit the median, before toppling onto the opposite side of the road, when it collided with the truck.

It took almost two hours for the bodies to be  removed from the car. Venugopal, the truck driver, said, “I was shocked to see the overspeeding car go over the median and topple onto the opposite side. I hit the brakes. However, the car came under the front wheel.” Venugopal was on his way to the city from Yadiyur, while the victims were on their way to Kunigal to attend a funeral.  A case of reckless driving has been registered and further investigations are on. 

