As cases among Covid warriors increase, bed capacity at Mysuru CCC to be doubled

The centre has been a blessing for Mysuru’s Covid warriors. This abandoned hospital converted into a CCC has seen over 202 admissions so far.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM

A worker sanitises a conference hall in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | NAGARAJ GADEKAL

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: As coronavirus cases are increasing among Covid warriors in Mysuru district, the dedicated government-run Covid Care Centre for the frontline workers at Vikram Jeshtha Hospital in the city is set to increase its bed capacity to 200 in the coming days.

The centre has been a blessing for Mysuru’s Covid warriors. This abandoned hospital converted into a CCC has seen over 202 admissions so far. As cases are increasing, the bed capacity will be more than doubled from 97 to 200, officials said.

Authorities have repaired and put to work five ventilator beds, oxygen access and an ambulance that were lying idle since the hospital’s closure. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) was behind converting the closed hospital into a CCC.

It is now being run with the help of medical staff from Mysuru Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres. Of the 202 treated here, police personnel top the list with 135 admissions. Second in the list are frontline health workers, including two private hospital employees and 37 health department staffers.

The centre has also treated 18 family members or dependents of Covid warriors on compassionate grounds. Three employees, who were tasked with converting the hospital, too tested positive and were treated at the same centre.

