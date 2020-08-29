STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru riots: Was appointed to instill confidence, says Claims Commissioner Kempanna

I feel it is a recognition of my service and I am required to do justice to the victims,” said Justice H S Kempanna, who is the first claims commissioner in the state.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

He has been appointed to assess the damage caused to properties during the DJ Halli riots on August 11.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The High Court has taken cognisance of the properties damaged, both private and public, and appointed me as claims commissioner. It is to instill confidence in the minds of people and give a signal to society. I feel it is a recognition of my service and I am required to do justice to the victims,” said Justice HS Kempanna, who is the first claims commissioner in the state.

He has been appointed to assess the damage caused to properties during the DJ Halli riots on August 11. Justice Kempanna, who is a former judge of the high court, told The New Indian Express, “My job is to assess and submit the report. The court will then take action on the report to award compensation.” People should come forward with clear evidence and only then they will they get compensation, he said.

Born on April 4, 1952, Justice Kempanna enrolled as an advocate on May 28, 1976 in Bengaluru. He practised in civil, criminal and constitutional matters. He served as District and Sessions Judge and Principal District and Sessions Judge for 17 years from 1993 at Dharwad, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts. He also served as Law Secretary for three-and-a-half years.

He was appointed as the Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on March 12, 2010. He retired as a High Court judge on April 4, 2014. He headed a one-man commission appointed by the state government in 2014 to look into illegal denotification of land at Arkavathy Layout. In August 2017, he submitted the report of over 1,800 pages to the state government, which is yet to table it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
claims commissioner Karnataka High court Bengaluru violence HS Kempanna
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp