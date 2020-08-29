STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka HC appoints claims officer

Considering the situation due to Covid-19, the bench permitted the commissioner to conduct proceedings through video-conference.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

An owner of a liquor store inspects his shop after it was burnt down during the recent DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru.

An owner of a liquor store inspects his shop after it was burnt down during the recent DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday appointed former high court judge, Justice HS Kempanna, as the Claims Commissioner to assess the damage to private and public properties by rioters, investigate liability and award compensation to victims in connection with the violence that occurred in DJ Halli and KG Halli police limits on the night of August 11.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order appointing Justice Kempanna, after hearing the arguments of Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi on the state’s plea seeking to initiate suo motu action in terms of the Supreme Court order of 2009 over recovery of damages from rioters for destruction of public and private properties.

The State Government had filed the petition before the High Court based on an appeal made by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant in view of the huge destruction of private and public properties in the violence. 

DJ HALLI RIOTS: K’TAKA HC ASKS PEOPLE TO SUBMIT EVIDENCE OF DAMAGE

“We propose to appoint Justice Kempanna as Claims Commissioner in terms of the Apex Court order. Consequential orders will have to be issued to ensure that the Claims Commissioner can discharge his duties properly...The liability should be borne by the actual perpetrators of the crime and finally determined by this court after hearing the parties, on receiving the report from the Commissioner”, the bench said. It also directed the State Government to issue notification appointing Justice Kempanna within a week after the order is uploaded on the high court website.

The government was also directed to give wide publicity about the appointment of the claims commissioner and also calling upon people whose properties are damaged to enable them to submit details for damage assessment. The notice should be published inviting video clippings, photographs or any other material relating to the incident from the public. The police machinery and government should also submit similar details, if any, to the Claims Commissioner, the bench said.

Considering the situation due to Covid-19, the bench permitted the commissioner to conduct proceedings through video-conference. This apart, the bench issued several directions to the government on providing required staff, infrastructure, vehicles, fixing of remuneration and other monetary benefits to the commissioner. In the event of summons to be issued or any further directions are needed, the commissioner can submit a report before the Registrar (Judicial), the bench said, adding that the government has to appoint assessors with the consent of the commissioner.

3 cases under UAPA
The Advocate-General informed the court that they have invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in three of the 70 FIRs registered.

State to file objections on plea seeking probe by NIA
On a PIL seeking directions to transfer the investigation to NIA, as local police are also victims of the incident, the bench directed the State to file objections in relation to compliance of Section 6 (I)(ii) of the NIA Act. As per this provision, if the UAPA is invoked, the State should submit a report to the Centre which, in turn, will take a decision to entrust the probe to an external agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence Karnataka High Court
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp