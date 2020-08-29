STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Council hopefuls push for elections

‘’I will be filing a petition in the High Court on Monday to hold elections as soon as possible,” he told TNIE. The three-term winner defected from the JDS to BJP.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections to four Legislative Council seats are due since June 30, and candidates are pleading with the authorities to complete the process at the earliest. MLC retiree SV Sankanur, from the Graduates constituency representing Gadag, Dharwad, Karwar and Haveri, met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa twice and Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, urging them to hold elections with all safeguards. MLC retiree Puttanna, who represents Teachers constituency spread across 36 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara, has been campaigning briskly.

‘’I will be filing a petition in the High Court on Monday to hold elections as soon as possible,” he told TNIE. The three-term winner defected from the JDS to BJP. With the EC going ahead with Legislative Council elections in other regions, Chief Election Officer Sanjeev Kumar told TNIE, ‘’We are awaiting instructions from New Delhi, which are expected soon.’’

Meanwhile, preparations for the four seats are hotting up. JDS MLC retiree Chowda Reddy Thupalli from Graduates constituency, who is seeking re-election, said he has been extensively touring his constituency, spread across the districts of Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga and Davanagere.

Sharanappa Mattur, MLC retiree from Teachers constituency spread across the Hyderabad- Karnataka districts, too has been touring the most arid parts of Karnataka. Experts said the EC can hold elections with all necessary Covid safeguards, because these booths seldom have more than 1,000 voters. Rules can be formulated for social distancing and campaigning.

Guidelines have already been framed by the EC, Kumar said. The BJP will be seeking victory in the four Council seats. State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said they will win all four and emerge the largest party in the Upper House. The Congress will also try to retain its position as largest party with 29 seats. The JDS would like to retain its hold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Legislative Council Karnataka
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp