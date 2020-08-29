STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka High Court: Implement Transgender Persons Act

The state government should take steps to implement the provisions of the Act and file an affidavit,” the bench said, while adjourning the hearing to October 1, 2020.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to take steps for implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, which came into force towards the end of 2019.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a plea seeking reservation for transgenders for appointment in the Police Department. The Public Interest Litigation was filed by Sangama, an organisation working for transgenders and one Nisha Gulur. Considering the issues raised in the writ petition, the bench issued rule nisi, saying that the steps taken by the state will have to be monitored.

“The petitioner invited our attention to the directions issued by the apex court in National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India in relation to the rights of transgenders and to the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The state government should take steps to implement the provisions of the Act and file an affidavit,” the bench said, while adjourning the hearing to October 1, 2020.

