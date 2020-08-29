STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka’s Covid positivity rate jumps to 12 per cent

After the shocking 9,000-plus cases on Wednesday, Thursday’s tally was not far behind with 8,960 positives, taking the tally to 3,18,752 cases.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the shocking 9,000-plus cases on Wednesday, Thursday’s tally was not far behind with 8,960 positives, taking the tally to 3,18,752 cases. The positivity rate in the state jumped to 12 per cent, which is higher than the country’s average of 8 per cent. The number of Covid deaths recorded on Thursday stood at 136, with a mortality rate of 1.69 per cent.

Over the last five days, 120- plus deaths are being reported every day, raising concerns over a possible hike in mortality rate. So far, the state has reported a total of 5,368 deaths. In Bengaluru Urban, after recording 3,000-plus cases for two consecutive days, Thursday’s number stood at 2,721 cases and 41 deaths. Bengaluru’s total toll is 1,886 deaths with the mortality rate at 1.55 per cent.

After Bengaluru, the highest number of positive cases were recorded in Mysuru, with 726 cases, followed by Ballari with 484 cases, Dakshin Kannada with 448 cases and Davengere with 379 cases. Though most number of cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban, the positivity rate is higher in other districts, according to the state Covid War Room. In the last 15 days, Mysuru has topped the list with a positivity rate of 24.1 per cent, followed by Shivamogga at 22.6 per cent, Ballari 21.9 per cent and Gadag 20.6 per cent, while Bengaluru Urban stands at 12.4 per cent.

