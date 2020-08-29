STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SSLC, PUC boards to be merged soon: Minister Suresh Kumar

Three years after it was first proposed, the State Education Department will finally see a centralised body to conduct SSLC and Pre-university board exams.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar

By  Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three years after it was first proposed, the State Education Department will finally see a centralised body to conduct SSLC and Pre-university board exams. The merger was mooted by the Siddaramaiah government in 2017. “The merger will happen shortly,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a teacher-friendly app. 

The minister’s announcement comes in the backdrop of the state’s plan to effectively implement the “nationalistic and holistic” National Education Policy. A top official in the minister’s office told TNIE that the unified board will be a reality soon. “The Class 10 SSLC and Class 12 PUC board  examinations of 2021 will be managed by the unified board,” he said. The reason it did not make any headway despite being announced in 2017, was because it was only proposed and not executed. “Now, the department is ready with administrative changes,” the official said. 

SSLC-PU board merger: Crucial meeting to be held next week
The SSLC Board, which is looking after the modalities of the merger, is expected to submit a proposal with administrative details and a meeting is scheduled in this regard next week, a source confirmed. The unified board is meant to ease the administrative difficulties that the PU Board is facing in conducting examinations.

For instance, while the SSLC Board, which is relatively more bigger, generates its own revenue, while the PU Board relies on the government to fund the examination procedure. Now, with the merger, the fund management will be resolved. Secondly, the SSLC Board has an entire contingent of administrators across districts and taluks, such as the DDPIs and BEOs, while the PU Board has none and relies on them for conducting examinations.

Thirdly, the PUE department always had to check with the Primary and Secondary Education Department or the SSLC Board before conducting examinations. Now, with a single examination head, coordination will be better. As per sources, the PU Board will head the new body and there will be no need for recruiting more personnel for micro-managing PUC examinations. Exams would be conducted efficiently and incidents of paper leakage will reduce.

No more punishment transfer for teachers
Kumar also announced that the government has revoked punishment transfers for teachers. Further, he said those who were subject to punishment transfers last academic year, will be offered a transfer on priority this time even as he called the latest transfer policy ‘teacher-friendly’ and one that has been introduced to “offer permanent solutions” to issues surrounding transfers of teachers. He said government schools were being developed as model schools and the best performing schools will be awarded. Also, best teachers will be recognised and felicitated, and their teaching methods will be replicated in other schools.

Edu council to be set up
As the State is looking to be the first to successfully implement the National Education Policy, the Primary and Secondary Education Department will have another administrative head to revamp it. “In view of rejuvenating the primary and secondary education system, an education council will be created,” Minister Kumar said. Details regarding its constitution were not revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC PUC S Suresh Kumar
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp