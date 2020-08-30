72k Covid tests conducted in a day, highest so far

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state on Saturday conducted the highest number of tests on a single day so far, at 72,684, taking the total to 27,85,718. Positive cases continued to cross the 8,000 mark, with 8,324 contracting the virus on the day, bringing the tally to 3,27,076.

With 115 fatalities, the toll now stands at 5,483. As many as 8,110 patients walked out of hospitals, with the total discharges now at 2,35,128. Dr CN Manjunath, nodal officer for testing, attributed the spike in cases recently to the high number of testing which has helped them track more Covid patients.

“The state is conducting 65,000-70,000 tests every day. If this wasn’t done, many cases would have stayed hidden, resulting in more spread of infection, he said, adding that some states are carrying out just 5,000-10,000 tests per day.

“Karnataka is doing well in terms of testing and tracking down cases.” Bengaluru Urban recorded the majority of positives with 2,993 and 25 deaths. Next came Ballari with 468 cases, followed by Shivamogga (333), Hassan (325), Davanagere (319) and Mysuru (309).