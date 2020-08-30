Cancer patients’ Covid recovery surprises doctors in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: As many as 12 cancer patients have recovered from Covid-19 at the designated hospital here, much to the surprise of doctors. A 75-year-old person with lung cancer and a 40-old lymphoma patient are among those who were discharged after successfully recovering from Covid.

Physicians who treated these patients, after careful observation, are all set to study the factors that aided their recovery. “A 60-year-old woman with metastasis has recovered and a 40-year-old who had completed chemotherapy at Kidwai Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru recovered too,” said Dr Yashwanth TL.

“An 80-year-old with urinary bladder cancer - Urothelial carcinoma - who was on non-invasive ventilation is among those who have been cured,” he added.

Oncologist (radiation) Dr Raveendra, who works at HCG Cancer Centre in Bengaluru and also visits the district hospital here as a consultant, said, “Cancer patients are likely to have the same level of immunity as regular patients, unlike those with uncontrolled diabetes and other complications.”