NEP will be game-changer for education: DyCM Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) shortly, and administrative and legal reforms are being undertaken for this, said Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

Inaugurating a seminar on ‘NEP and its effects on the education sector’ virtually, he said all-round transformation in education will be imminent once the policy is implemented. “Reports handed by the taskforce constituted for the NEP have already been studied and the government is awaiting a final comprehensive report.

Once the government gets the report, the implementation process will begin,” he said. NEP has the potential to “usher in revolutionary changes” in the country and turn Karnataka into a hub of education, he added. “Karnataka is the fastest among the top six states known for education.

I am optimistic that Karnataka will be the education capital of India in the near future,” he said, adding that the higher education academy set up at Rs 100 crore in Dharwad will play a big role in the government’s ambitious plan.