Statue row doused, Eshwarappa thanks villagers for their wisdom

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following the controversy Following the controversy over installation of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at Peeranawadi that angered pro-Marathi activists leading to violent clashes, a section of top ministers have arrived in the district to ensure peace.

RDPR Minister KS Eswarappa, Excise Minister H Nagesh and Water Resources and District In-Charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday visited Peeranwadi, which had become a centre of controversy after Sangolli Rayanna’s statue was installed.

They offered floral offerings to the statues of both Rayanna and Chhatrapati Shivaji. Eswarappa described Rayanna as a great fighter and said that Chhatrapati Shivaji strengthened the Hindu Swarajya empire by fighting against the Mughals. Rayanna was guided by Rani Channamma, while Shivaji was guided by his mother Jijabai,” the minister said.

Eshwarappa congratulated Ramesh Jarkiholi and the villagers for their timely wisdom and for dousing embers in the village. “In connection with the skirmishes that took place over the statue row, a total of three cases have been booked in Belagavi. I have discussed it with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the cases booked against Rayanna followers will be withdrawn,” Eshwarappa said.